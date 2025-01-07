Benn scores in OT as Stars erase 3-goal deficit to beat Rangers

NEW YORK — Jamie Benn scored on a power play 2:17 into overtime and the Dallas Stars rallied from an early three-goal deficit to defeat the struggling New York Rangers 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Jake Oettinger made 21 saves and Dallas defenseman Thomas Harley had a goal and two assists. Harley's snap shot tied it 4-all at 17:21 of the third period following a terrible turnover by Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller deep in his own end.

Benn's 11th goal came with Artemi Panarin in the penalty box for hooking and gave the Stars their only lead. Dallas' captain tipped in a centering pass from Jason Robertson to win it. Harley also assisted on the play.

Dallas denied New York goalie Jonathan Quick his 400th career win.

Vincent Trocheck put the Rangers ahead 4-3 with a power-play goal at 12:56 of the third.

Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere each scored twice for New York, which is 6-16-1 in its last 23 games. Panarin had three assists.

The Rangers led 3-0 less than 12 minutes in, but Dallas tied it on goals by Matt Duchene, Evgenii Dadonov and Robertson.

Lafreniere, who had only two goals in his previous 22 games and none in his last 13, scored twice in the first. He opened the scoring at 6:56, followed by Trocheck's first goal of the game at 9:55.

Lafreniere increased New York's lead to 3-0, beating Oettinger on a breakaway with his 11th of the season at 11:24.

Duchene put Dallas on the board at 12:57 of the first. Dadonov narrowed the deficit to 3-2 at 15:56.

Robertson tied it at 13:14 of the second.

Quick made 34 saves for the Rangers.