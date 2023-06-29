Beloved Hamptons landmark "Stargazer" restored after years of decay

MANORVILLE, N.Y. -- An iconic art installation at the entrance to the Hamptons has been restored after years of decay.

The large roadside sculpture known as "Stargazer" had fallen into very visible disrepair, so art lovers helped the man who built it decades ago bring it back to life.

A beloved landmark that's considered the gateway to the Hamptons -- "Stargazer" is back.

"It represents what's out here in the Hamptons," one person said.

"I think it's really nice to see restored," another person said.

Saved through a labor of love by its original builder, David Morris, with donors large and small.

"It's a place where they recognize they're here, they've reached it -- the Hamptons," Morris said.

The giant sculpture in a sod field along Route 111 in Manorville was crumbling for years.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you. You brought so much joy to children and people," Morris said.

The original "Stargazer" was only built with materials to only last seven years.

"I feel joyful, like I created something, accomplished something that is meaningful," Morris said.

Just what is its meaning? The 50-foot high sculpture was designed in the late '80s by Morris's longtime companion, artist Linda Scott. A deer with an antler and its mouth gazing skyward after outwitting hunters with a universal message.

"She just had this feeling -- wow, if you're going to do something in life, you have to go for it. If you don't, you're going to be sorry," Morris said.

In her memory, he launched a two-year mission.

"We had to strip down everything that was there," Morris said. "Reframed it ... I had to make patterns off the existing stucco ... put plywood over it ... We put flashing on the top, so the birds, if they go pecking on it, they're not getting through this time ... Before it was hollow, now it's like concrete."

The effort caught the attention of art collector and philanthropist Dr. Harvey Manes.

"'Stargazer' is an icon," he said. "It's a beautiful piece of art, and it's a landmark."

His Manes Peace Prize Foundation kicked in $100,000.

"It represents the fact that the Hamptons is art and artists, and we had Jackson Pollack and de Kooning and a lot of famous artists that have come out of there ," Manes said.

At first, Morris's goal was to raise $100,000. He ended up topping $200,000. He now will raise more for its upkeep. Any remainder will fund new art.

"Stargazer" is now built to last.