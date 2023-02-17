Bottled Starbucks drinks recalled due to possible glass contamination

NEW YORK -- There's a nationwide recall for bottled Starbucks drinks.

Pepsico is recalling more than 25,000 cases of "Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla Chilled Coffee Drink" because of the possibility there may be glass in the product.

The affected product is sold in cases of 12.

The recall was initially put out on Jan. 28 and is ongoing, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The products have the UPC 0 12000-81331 3 and following expiration dates:

MAR 08 23

MAY 29 23

JUN 04 23

JUN 10 23

Anyone who has an affected product should return it for a full refund.