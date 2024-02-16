Stamford police help lost seal back into water at Cove Island Park

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Police helped a lost seal make its way back into the water in Stamford, Connecticut.

The Stamford Police Department's Park Unit received calls about a young seal that seemed to be lost in Cove Island Park.

An officer found the animal and noticed it kept coming toward the police cruiser.

So the officer moved the car near the edge of the Sound. When the seal came closer, it saw the water and went in.

Police posted on social media, saying "We love happy endings, don't you?"