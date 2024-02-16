Watch CBS News
Local News

Man caught on camera throwing construction cone through Queens church's window

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Vandal damages 60-year-old stained glass window at Catholic church in Queens
Vandal damages 60-year-old stained glass window at Catholic church in Queens 00:22
A broken window at St. Rita's Church near a statue.
The Diocese of Brooklyn says a man threw a construction cone while apparently trying to hit a religious statue outside St. Rita's Church. Instead, the cone went through a window. St. Rita's Roman Catholic Church

NEW YORK -- A vandal was caught on camera damaging a stained-glass window at a Catholic church in Long Island City, Queens.

It happened on Feb. 9 around 8:45 p.m.

The Diocese of Brooklyn says a man threw a construction cone while apparently trying to hit a religious statue outside St. Rita's Church.

Instead, the cone went through a window. The diocese says the vandal then ran away.

A prayer group was meeting at the time, but no one was hurt.

The diocese says the damage to the 60-year-old window cost about $10,000.

So far, no arrests have been made.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 7:20 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.