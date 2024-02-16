Man caught on camera throwing construction cone through Queens church's window

Vandal damages 60-year-old stained glass window at Catholic church in Queens

NEW YORK -- A vandal was caught on camera damaging a stained-glass window at a Catholic church in Long Island City, Queens.

It happened on Feb. 9 around 8:45 p.m.

The Diocese of Brooklyn says a man threw a construction cone while apparently trying to hit a religious statue outside St. Rita's Church.

Instead, the cone went through a window. The diocese says the vandal then ran away.

A prayer group was meeting at the time, but no one was hurt.

The diocese says the damage to the 60-year-old window cost about $10,000.

So far, no arrests have been made.