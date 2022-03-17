St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to streets of NYC after 2-year pandemic pause

NEW YORK -- Excitement is building for the return of the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Midtown after a two-year pandemic pause.

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday and travels along Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street.

The familiar sound of bagpipes will once again fill the air as the parade returns in full force.

"Hopefully this will be the sign of a new beginning for New York City and the country post-pandemic," said Hilary Beirne, of the NYC St. Patrick's Day Foundation. "We are honoring this year first responders and also American labor, and celebrating the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Irish state in Ireland."

The parade is the oldest and largest St. Patrick's Day Parade in the world. It dates back to 1762 -- 14 years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

New York Army National Guard soldiers from the Fighting 69th, as it's known, will lead the way.

"It is an Irish brigade. You can see it all throughout, our mascots are wolfhounds - Irish wolfhounds," Maj. Michael Clifford, battalion executive officer with 1st Battalion 69th Infantry, said.

Though not all eyes smiling on the parade route will be Irish, they still celebrate the unit's Irish roots just as proudly.

"The battalion, as it is today, transformed and really takes on the population of the city. So although many of our soldiers are not Irish in heritage or in descent, but they are Irish here when they come to the 69th," said Clifford.

On this St. Patrick's Day, no one is ready to celebrate more than the owners of Irish pubs. They were some of the first small businesses to feel the pain of the pandemic when they were forced to close just before the holiday in 2020.

"You couldn't pick a worse time. We lost our busiest day of the year," said Frank McCawley, manager of McGee's.

So survivors, like McGee's, are celebrating and counting on others to join in.

"The restrictions are all lifted. So we're looking for a pre-COVID Paddy's Day," McCawley said.

The parade starts at 11 a.m., but at noon it will stop in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral for a prayer for those who died of COVID.

CLICK HERE for a list of street closures and traffic advisories