St. Francis College opens new campus in Downtown Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The new campus of St. Francis College is open in Downtown Brooklyn.

A red carpet was rolled out for students, faculty and alumni on Livingston Street on Wednesday.

The new campus features state-of-the-art nursing and science labs, a 300-seat auditorium and a multi-faith room.

The school's president said the new campus was designed for the future.

"We're taking a leap of faith in 2022 to make something available to our students that they deserve," Miguel Martinez-Saenz said.

St. Francis College also has new degrees in community health, entrepreneurship and global studies.

