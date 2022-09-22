St. Francis College opens new campus in Downtown Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The new campus of St. Francis College is open in Downtown Brooklyn.
A red carpet was rolled out for students, faculty and alumni on Livingston Street on Wednesday.
The new campus features state-of-the-art nursing and science labs, a 300-seat auditorium and a multi-faith room.
The school's president said the new campus was designed for the future.
"We're taking a leap of faith in 2022 to make something available to our students that they deserve," Miguel Martinez-Saenz said.
St. Francis College also has new degrees in community health, entrepreneurship and global studies.
