Nearly 110-year-old Virgin Mary statue vandalized at Queens church

NEW YORK -- The Diocese of Brooklyn says a nearly 110-year-old statue of the Virgin Mary was vandalized at a Queens Catholic church.

It happened at some point late Monday night into Tuesday morning at St. Andrew Avellino on 158th Street in Flushing.

According to the diocese, the right hand of the statue was broken off, and the left hand was also damaged in an apparent attempt to remove it.

The diocese says the parish's surveillance cameras were damaged in a recent storm, so no video of the incident is available.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).