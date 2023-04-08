Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after being shot multiple times outside Queens nightclub, 2 suspects wanted

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man shot and killed outside St. Albans nightclub
Man shot and killed outside St. Albans nightclub 00:23

NEW YORK -- A man was killed in a shooting outside a Queens lounge overnight.

According to police, the 23-year-old man was shot multiple times outside Pure on Merrick Boulevard in St. Albans. It happened at around 2 a.m. 

The man was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital. 

Detectives said it may have been a targeted shooting and that they're searching for two suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 9:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.