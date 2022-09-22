Spruce Street Bridge reopens in Paterson after $5.8 million renovation project

Spruce Street Bridge in Paterson, New Jersey, reopens after upgrades

Spruce Street Bridge in Paterson, New Jersey, reopens after upgrades

Spruce Street Bridge in Paterson, New Jersey, reopens after upgrades

PATERSON, N.J. -- A highly traveled bridge in Paterson has reopened.

Officials cut the tape and dedicated the Spruce Street Bridge.

Traffic is once again flowing on the bridge that was originally built in 1931.

The renovation project included replacing the bridge deck, sidewalks, railings and lighting.

The bridge crosses the Passaic River and is considered the gateway to the popular Great Falls National Park.

"This is just one of many steps that we're taking to beautify Paterson, to improve the area next to our national treasure," Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

Work on the bridge took a decade and cost $5.8 million.