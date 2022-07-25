Springsteen fans upset over Ticketmaster verified fan system
NEW YORK -- Springsteen fans are sounding off.
Those who registered for Ticketmaster's verified fan system got sticker shock last week when they tried to purchase tickets.
Some seats jumped more than $4,000 due to Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing system.
However, Ticketmaster is trying to defend itself, showing 88% of tickets were sold at face value.
Later this week, tickets go on sale for Madison Square Garden, UBS Arena and the Prudential Center.
The tour starts in February.
