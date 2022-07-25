Watch CBS News
Springsteen fans upset over Ticketmaster verified fan system

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Springsteen fans are sounding off. 

Those who registered for Ticketmaster's verified fan system got sticker shock last week when they tried to purchase tickets. 

Some seats jumped more than $4,000 due to Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing system. 

However, Ticketmaster is trying to defend itself, showing 88% of tickets were sold at face value. 

Later this week, tickets go on sale for Madison Square Garden, UBS Arena and the Prudential Center. 

The tour starts in February. 

