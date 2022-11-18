Rockland County officials say they're still waiting for answers about low water pressure while battling deadly 2021 fire

Rockland officials still waiting for results of Spring Valley fire investigation

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Rockland County officials say they are still waiting for answers after a deadly fire 18 months ago.

Firefighter Jared Lloyd died in March of 2021, along with a resident of Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley.

Low water pressure forced first responders to stretch hoses more than 2/3 of a mile.

County officials say they state public service commission is taking far too long to determine why pressure was low and who might be responsible.