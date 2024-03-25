Are spring allergies worse this season? Ways to get some relief

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Get some relief from spring allergies

NEW YORK -- We are full swing into spring, but for some people, that comes with runny noses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says roughly 25% of Americans suffer from seasonal allergies. To make matters worse, new studies suggest pollen season is getting longer and more intense.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York with some ways to get relief.

"We're really paying the price of these milder winters, because things are germinating earlier. There's higher pollen counts, climate change, more carbon emissions, means there's a boost in trees, grasses and plant growth," she explained. "What it means for us is more sneezing, runny noses, cough, sore throat, fatigue -- but, I want to make the point, no fever."

Studies also suggest a possible link between mood disorders and allergies.

"Patients that suffer from severe allergies have a one-and-a-half-time greater risk of having depressive symptoms and anxiety. Well, why?" Dr. Kumar said. "Allergies just make you feel crummy, you have difficulties with sleep. You have a reduced sense of smell, and that actually affects your mood. People even report having brain fog."

What should people be aware of when choosing medication?

"The big culprit here is those decongestants. We really want to try to avoid those that can increase your heart rate, cause palpitations, increase your blood pressure," said Dr. Kumar. "Safer alternatives are those nasal steroid sprays, or just plain old antihistamines."

What are some others ways to make it more tolerable?

"Lifestyle is going to go a really long way here," Dr. Kumar said. "Pollen peaks midday -- starts early in the morning, peaks midday. So choose some time wisely about when you're going to go outside. Avoid outdoor exercise... If you are outside, realize that pollen sticks to everything and it has a pretty long life. So before you come inside, take off that outdoor clothing, shower... And keep the windows closed in the house."