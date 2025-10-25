Trevor Zegras scores 2 goals and Philadelphia Flyers slip past New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout

Trevor Zegras had two goals and an assist, Matvei Michkov scored the game-winner in a shootout and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders 4-3 on Saturday.

In a spirited game that included a pair of fights and other scrums that resulted in the teams combining for 13 penalties, the Flyers rallied twice. First, overcoming a 2-0 deficit to tie the game, then falling behind in the third period only to tie it again before winning in the shootout.

Zegras scored his first two goals with the Flyers after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Anaheim Ducks.

Both goals tied the score for the Flyers. His first goal came off a strong individual effort by Christian Dvorak to weave through the New York defense and drop a pass to Zegras for a wrister from the right circle.

He followed that up by banging home the rebound of a shot by Bobby Brink that sneaked through the pads of Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin to tie the score 3-3 in the third period.

Zegras also set up Dvorak with a perfect pass to the front of the net that allowed Dvorak to slide a backhand past Sorokin for the Flyers' first goal midway through the second period. Zegras capped off his game by scoring one of the two shootout goals for Philadelphia.

Sam Ersson made 23 saves in the win.

Simon Holmstrom, Anthony Duclair and Maxim Tsyplakov each scored for the Islanders and Marshall Warren had two assists for New York in his NHL debut.

