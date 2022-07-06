Watch CBS News
Local News

Spirit Airlines expanding operations at Newark Liberty Airport

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Spirit expanding at Newark Airport
Spirit expanding at Newark Airport 00:24

NEWARK, N.J. -- Spirit Airlines is expanding its operations at Newark Liberty International Airport. 

The U.S. Department of Transportation says the low-cost carrier will receive 16 peak-hour opportunities to take off or land at Newark. 

Spirit competed against JetBlue and Alaska Airlines for some or all of the spots. 

Runway time is in high demand at the airport, which the FAA says has a capacity of 79 arrivals or departures per hour.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 7:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.