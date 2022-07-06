Spirit Airlines expanding operations at Newark Liberty Airport

NEWARK, N.J. -- Spirit Airlines is expanding its operations at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says the low-cost carrier will receive 16 peak-hour opportunities to take off or land at Newark.

Spirit competed against JetBlue and Alaska Airlines for some or all of the spots.

Runway time is in high demand at the airport, which the FAA says has a capacity of 79 arrivals or departures per hour.