Gov. Kathy Hochul, Republican challenger Lee Zeldin appear to establish platforms they will run on

Hochul, Zeldin appear to stake out positions in race for New York governor

NEW YORK -- The first shots since the primaries were fired in the race New York governor, with Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin indirectly facing off in separate press conferences.

CBS2's Jessica Moore has more on what each had to say.

We're getting an idea of what platforms each candidate might run on, with Hochul focusing on expanded abortion rights and Zeldin slamming the current state of crime and justice in New York City.

On Tuesday, Hochul announced a $25 million investment to fund abortion services and clinics at 13 organizations across the state, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"New York state. we're not going backwards. I made a promise that any woman in need of reproductive health care will be welcome with open arms in New York state and I intend to keep that promise," Hochul said.

As someone who is governing while actively campaigning to keep her seat, Hochul appears to be hoping the abortion issue will mobilize female voters.

However, she is also facing a multitude of questions about crime and the economy. On Tuesday, she skirted the issue of Jose Alba, the bodega owner charged with second-degree murder for what he says was a self-defense stabbing of an unruly customer.

Some people have called for the governor to remove Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"Does it send the right message to charge him with murder?" the governor was asked.

"It's not the role of the governor to make those kinds of decisions. My opinion is we need to do more to protect New Yorkers in this state," Hochul said.

Meanwhile, Zeldin is focusing on the crime wave sweeping the city and has already promised to remove Bragg if he is elected governor.

"What we need right now is a major overhaul of this state's criminal justice system as we're seeing play out before our eyes. You see Jose Alba acting in self-defense. He's in Rikers Island, slapped with a murder charge," Zeldin said. "Hochul said we should be cutting Bragg some slack. I say she should fire Bragg today."

Zeldin slammed Hochul for failing to pass cashless bail reform, but the governor says she is well aware of the problem.

"Don't need to see polls. People are afraid to walk streets," she said.

Zeldin would not commit to maintaining Hochul's commitment to expanded abortion rights.