"Spamalot" revival opens on Broadway

NEW YORK -- Thursday was opening night for the revival of "Spamalot" on Broadway.

The musical comedy is based on the 1975 movie "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" with music and lyrics by Eric Idle.

When the musical premiered on Broadway in 2005, it won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

There are knights, killer rabbits, flying cows and lots of laughs.

"This wonderful piece of material that was created really for Broadway and it's a celebration of Broadway," actor Christopher Fitzgerald said.

"This is the show just to have fun. This is the show just to laugh. Come here and have a good time," actor James Monroe Iglehart said.

"This is probably the comedy that I've done that I've been able to show the most of what I do, which is very exciting," actress Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer said.

"Spamalot" is now running at the St. James Theatre.