South Shore University Hospital using AI to detect polyps that can lead to colon cancer

BAY SHORE, N.Y. -- Artificial intelligence is now at work at a Long Island hospital, helping doctors save lives.

The recently approved technology is helping to detect polyps that can lead to colon cancer.

on Wednesday, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff met one of the first patients in the nation and on Long Island to have a colonoscopy using this type of AI.

At high risk for colon cancer, attorney and Dix Hills resident Larry Bloomstein goes for a regular colonoscopy to stay healthy. But recently, artificial intelligence discovered what doctors may have missed.

"The camera was scanning my colon and right away a green box lit up that showed a very ... I think it was two millimeters," Bloomstein said.

A green box indicates a polyp so small, it may have been missed by even the experienced eyes.

FLASHBACK: HealthWatch: Artificial Intelligence Used To Detect, Prevent Colon Cancer

Dr. Aaron Harrison of South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore uses technology called GI Genius to find previously undetectable polyps that can turn into colon cancer, which is the second deadliest cancer.

"It's certainly mimicking the human brain in terms of searching for images. This will tell me that's a polyp and, in fact, it will recognize that's a polyp because it has seen so many other polyps," Harrison said.

Even more accurate than standard colonoscopies, which can miss 25 percent of polyps, the new technology, like facial recognition, has a database of 13 million images to detect abnormalities.

"I think it is a game changer, OK. I think what it does is, by increasing the ability to pick up polyps, it will reduce the risk of colon cancer," Harrison said.

GI Genius claims to have a less than 1 percent false positive rate. An Italian study found a 14 percent increase in pre-cancerous polyp detection.

"It wasn't any longer. It wasn't any more complicated. The computer does its thing," Bloomstein said.

The technology has exciting possible future applications, including detecting conditions in the esophagus and eventually identifying specific cancers and their stages.

"It's good to see that technology like this is being put to a good use. It's saving people's lives," Bloomstein said.

He is urging everyone over 45 to get screened for colon cancer.

"If they find something, they will save your life," Bloomstein said.

Doctors say 90 percent of colon cancers are curable if caught early.

Nineteen million colonoscopies are performed every year in the U.S. to reduce the incidence of colon cancer. The GI Genius is normally covered by insurance.