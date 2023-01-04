Watch CBS News
South Orange stops plan to install facial recognition software on street security cameras

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. -- A New Jersey town is stopping a plan to install facial recognition software on street security cameras.

South Orange started upgrading the cameras about two years ago, but the village put the project on hold over concerns the cameras would let police ID people.

Neighbors questioned the software's reliability and its impact on people of color.

The village president said she did not want to use technology that disproportionately affected certain people.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 7:16 PM

