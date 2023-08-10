Investigators: Outdoor grill caused house fire in Nassau County

SOUTH FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Fire investigators in Nassau County say an outdoor grill is to blame for causing a house to go up in flames.

The home on Plitt Avenue in South Farmingdale appears to be a total loss.

The fire happened Wednesday evening.

The homeowner told police he shut the grill off but returned to his back deck to find the house on fire.

Fire officials say it's unclear what caused the malfunction.

"It's a teachable moment. Try not to have a barbecue, whether it's charcoal or propane, on a combustible deck, a wood deck, a plastic composite deck, whatever it may be. Try to keep the barbecue at least 10-25 feet away from the house," Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said.

The homeowner, his daughter and two dogs escaped the fire without injuries.