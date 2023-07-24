18-wheeler gets stuck under overpass in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A truck got stuck under an overpass in South Brunswick on Monday.

The 18-wheeler crashed into the train bridge at Deans Lane and Blackhorse Lane just after 4 p.m.

Crews were able to remove the truck just before 6 p.m.

Amtrak and NJ Transit trains passing over the bridge are traveling at slower speeds, but service is not impacted at this time.

Crews will now inspect the bridge to make sure there is no damage.