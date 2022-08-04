Police: Woman seen bleeding, yelling for help in tractor-trailer in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- South Brunswick police are investigating an incident involving a tractor-trailer.

A witness told investigators a woman in her 20s was seen bleeding from her face and yelling for help from a white tractor-trailer cab. The truck driver then allegedly pulled her back into the cab and took off.

INVESTIGATION ONGOING

Police are following up on several leads received this evening. Info needed on -

• White Volvo tractor trailer cab with blue letters on the side.

• Suspect - Older white male,bald, with white beard.

ANY INFO CALL (732)329- 4646. pic.twitter.com/94Axc4rDkc — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) August 4, 2022

Police say it happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday as the driver was on Route 130 heading towards Ridge Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (732) 329-4646.