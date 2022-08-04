Police: Woman seen bleeding, yelling for help in tractor-trailer in South Brunswick
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- South Brunswick police are investigating an incident involving a tractor-trailer.
A witness told investigators a woman in her 20s was seen bleeding from her face and yelling for help from a white tractor-trailer cab. The truck driver then allegedly pulled her back into the cab and took off.
Police say it happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday as the driver was on Route 130 heading towards Ridge Road.
The driver is described as an older man who is bald and has a white beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (732) 329-4646.
