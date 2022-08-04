Watch CBS News
Police: Woman seen bleeding, yelling for help in tractor-trailer in South Brunswick

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- South Brunswick police are investigating an incident involving a tractor-trailer.

A witness told investigators a woman in her 20s was seen bleeding from her face and yelling for help from a white tractor-trailer cab. The truck driver then allegedly pulled her back into the cab and took off.

Police say it happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday as the driver was on Route 130 heading towards Ridge Road.

The driver is described as an older man who is bald and has a white beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (732) 329-4646.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 10:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

