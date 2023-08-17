Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey basketball team helps save teammate who collapsed

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Teammates save man who collapsed during basketball game in South Brunswick
Teammates save man who collapsed during basketball game in South Brunswick 00:32

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- The quick actions of a New Jersey basketball team helped save a man's life.

A 48-year-old man was sitting courtside at a South Brunswick gym on Aug. 9 when he suddenly collapsed and fell to the ground. That's when his teammates sprang into action.

They only had minutes to restart his heart with CPR and an automated external defibrillator. Another teammate called 911.

Paramedics arrived and lifesaving efforts continued.

The man eventually regained consciousness. He is expected to be OK.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 10:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.