New Jersey basketball team helps save teammate who collapsed

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- The quick actions of a New Jersey basketball team helped save a man's life.

A 48-year-old man was sitting courtside at a South Brunswick gym on Aug. 9 when he suddenly collapsed and fell to the ground. That's when his teammates sprang into action.

They only had minutes to restart his heart with CPR and an automated external defibrillator. Another teammate called 911.

Paramedics arrived and lifesaving efforts continued.

The man eventually regained consciousness. He is expected to be OK.