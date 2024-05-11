Bronx man arrested after video of violent assault, rape circulated online

NEW YORK -- A video circulating online helped lead to the arrest of the suspect in a violent assault and rape in the South Bronx, police say.

It happened on May 1 on East 152nd Street near Courtland Avenue in Melrose.

Video shows suspect ambush woman in the Bronx

In surveillance video, you see the attacker ambush a woman with a belt, wrapping it around her neck and dragging her to the ground. The woman appears to be knocked unconscious.

The video shows the man position her body between two parked cars. Police say the man then raped her.

The victim was hospitalized, treated and released.

The video was posted online earlier this week, and police say they were able to quickly make an arrest.

Bronx man arrested in violent rape, assault

Kashaan Parks, 39, was arrested Saturday and has been charged with rape, assault, strangulation, sex abuse, public lewdness and harassment. It is unknown when he will go before a judge.

The victim told police she recognized Parks from the neighborhood but didn't know him personally.

Despite news of the arrest, some women in the neighborhood are still nervous.

"If it could happen to her, it could happen to anybody and that we're not safe. None of us are safe, and it's been like that for a while, but it just feels like... I'm scared now that the weather is going to get hot, that the crime is going to get worse. So yeah, I feel bad for her. I hope she's OK," neighbor Christina Torres said.