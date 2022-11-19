Watch CBS News
Crime

Sources: Man suspected of planning attack on New York City synagogue under arrest

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A man suspected of planning to attack a synagogue in New York City was arrested Saturday, sources told CBS2. 

Friday, a law enforcement bulletin said the man, 22, was wanted after threats were made against unnamed synagogues in the New York area, according to the sources. 

The bulletin provided to CBS2 stated the man told family members he wanted to travel to New York City and purchase a firearm. 

Law enforcement believes the man was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 19, 2022 / 12:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.