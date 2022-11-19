Sources: Man suspected of planning attack on New York City synagogue under arrest

NEW YORK -- A man suspected of planning to attack a synagogue in New York City was arrested Saturday, sources told CBS2.

Friday, a law enforcement bulletin said the man, 22, was wanted after threats were made against unnamed synagogues in the New York area, according to the sources.

The bulletin provided to CBS2 stated the man told family members he wanted to travel to New York City and purchase a firearm.

Law enforcement believes the man was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia.