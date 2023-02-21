Sources: Grandmother stabs 7-year-old girl in the neck in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck.

Sources told CBS2 the girl was attacked by her 65-year-old grandmother.

Just off busy 169th Street is a quiet row of homes, including 1317 Clinton Avenue, scene of a terrible crime Wednesday morning: A 7-year-old stabbed in the neck, her 65-year-old grandmother taken into custody at the scene.

Cops rushed to the scene after a 911 call from inside the house after someone found the injured child.

"We seen the cop running out with the child. The child was full of blood, didn't know what was going on, what was happening at the moment," said Morrisania resident Ana Martinez.

Martinez operates a daycare five doors from the scene of the attack. She says it's hard to process a grandmother in custody as a person of interest in an attack on a grandchild.

"It's terrible to think a human being could do this to a child," Martinez said. "I'll be praying for that child.

"I'm a grandmother myself. I don't even have words for it. How are you going to harm your child's child?" said Morrisania resident China Aponte.

Responding officers said the grandmother appeared to be emotionally disturbed, sources said. She was taken into custody and has yet to be charged.

A knife was found at the scene.