Sources: Bronx man stabbed to death over parking dispute in NYC's 1st homicide of 2023

NEW YORK - New York City marked its first homicide of 2023 only a few hours into the new year.

A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death outside his apartment building in Claremont Village, the Bronx.

Sources say he was stabbed after a dispute over parking on College Avenue. A memorial with candles and his photo now sits there in his honor.

His neighbor Marta Roman said she can't believe he's gone.

"He helped anyone that knocked on his door, anyone," she said. "I got diagnosed with cancer, he always made sure I had food. If I needed somewhere to go, made sure I got there."

She said she last saw him hours before he was killed, and he continued to show his generosity.

"When the ball dropped, he knocked on my door. He told me, 'Happy New Year,' and he said, 'Open your hand,' and the man put some money in my hand. And I was like, 'No!' And he said, 'No, here, happy New Year,'" she said.

Just before 4 a.m. on New Year's Day, police responded to a 911 call of two people stabbed. The man and a 38-year-old woman were taken to the hospital by private means.

An investigation revealed the stabbing happened in front of an apartment building on College Avenue near East 169th Street. Police sources say it was a dispute over parking.

Witnesses said there was an argument between two men. The suspect got away.

"What happened out there over a parking space was unethical, unheard of, it's ridiculous," said Roman. "Whoever did it, because I don't know who did it, really needs to get caught."

The woman who was stabbed is in stable condition at the hospital.

The man's name has not been released by police.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.