Sources: Boyfriend charged with murder in deadly shooting of Jacqueline Wilson at Brooklyn apartment

NEW YORK - A Brooklyn man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of a woman inside an East Flatbush apartment.

Jacqueline Wilson's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday at the apartment on East 96th Street.

Police said Peter Hibbert, 49, was taken into custody at the scene.

Sources identified Hibbert as Wilson's boyfriend.

He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

