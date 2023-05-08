Watch CBS News
Sources: Boyfriend charged with murder in deadly shooting of Jacqueline Wilson at Brooklyn apartment

NEW YORK - A Brooklyn man is facing charges for the deadly shooting of a woman inside an East Flatbush apartment. 

Jacqueline Wilson's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday at the apartment on East 96th Street.

Police said Peter Hibbert, 49, was taken into custody at the scene. 

Sources identified Hibbert as Wilson's boyfriend.

He was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

