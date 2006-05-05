SOUND OFF: CBS 2 Viewers On Moussaoui Sentence

Updated: 9/8/11

NEW YORK (CBS 2) -- U.S. Judge Leonie Brinkema sent Zacarias Moussaoui to prison for life on May 4, 2006, to "die with a whimper," for his role in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

He declared: "God save Osama bin Laden -- you will never get him."

Brinkema and the unrepentant Moussaoui capped the two-month trial with an intense exchange that marked the defendant's last public words before his incarceration in a maximum security prison in Colorado.

A day earlier, a jury rejected the government's case to have Moussaoui executed, deciding instead to send him to prison for life without a chance of parole. Not all jurors were convinced that Moussaoui, who was in jail on immigration charges Sept. 11, had a significant part in the attacks, despite his boastful claims that he did.

Here's what CBS 2 viewers had to say:

"I really think this has been given allot more press than needed. He will be in jail for the rest of his life and the people there will take care of him. Count on it!"

- AV,NY

"He should have been given the death penalty and should have had a military trial, not this protracted ordeal for the sake of a non-citizen terrorist. What at waste of time and money."

- Ofer Jacobowitz

"We think he should have gotten the death penalty. Why should we have to support him for the rest of his miserable life?"

- Gail Currie

"He should have been sent to Levenworth to do hard time for the rest of his life. And also to ease the cost of $100 day in charges."

- Bernard Eldredge

"The Death Penalty and those who support it as a form of punishment as what the terrorists did on 9/11/01. The secrets of the Bush Administration of their treatment of inmates, kidnapped suspects, taking suspects to foreign countries who allow torture and the fact that no US soldier has been convicted of war crimes with their killing of unarmed Iraqi citizens all warrant prison, none of the US suspects have been given the death penalty, much less any jail time.

"Lastly, the dialog of the conviction does not add to the felon's conviction (but it does.) We live in the U.S.A. and the 1st Amendment of FREE SPEECH is for anyone in America. The US media and your silence on dissent, with reports on the Anti-War and Bring Our Troops, media firms using terms of "thousands" when it is clear in helicopter and on ground counts, like last weeks anti-war march, that there were close to a hundred thousand shows that the NYPD counts, news reporters on site, and the readers in the studio contribute to the actions that we fight when we fight terrorism.

"Security is our best defense.

"Killing with the death penalty is not."

- Timothy Lunceford

"I think I'd be very concerned that France gets custody of Moussaoui. The government there has gotten very sympathetic to the Muslim populous there, and France; to my knowledge, has no "supermax" prisons there or anything of substance to hold this person. These terrorists do take care of their own. If he gets out of this country, it's like saying he's free once more. Just a thought. "

Sincerely,

- Jeff Kline, IBM Deskside Services, Minneapolis, MN

"I'm happy he got life, this way he could think about 9/11 for the rest of his life and maybe feel some regret."

- Luis Perez

"Who cares what that scum thinks? he should have had his last thoughts on a guerny, instead we will now have to spend our tax money to feed him and care for him for the next 30+ years."

- Ed S.