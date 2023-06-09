Watch CBS News
Local News

World's most expensive diamond & ruby sold in Sotheby's auction

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

World's most expensive diamond & ruby each sell at Sotheby's auction
World's most expensive diamond & ruby each sell at Sotheby's auction 00:24

NEW YORK -- The world's most expensive diamond and ruby have been sold in the same auction -- a first in auction history.

A 55-carat ruby sold for nearly $35 million at Sotheby's Magnificent Jewels Auction.

Shortly after, the most vivid pink diamond, known as the Eternal Pink, also sold at the auction.

The nearly 11-carat diamond sold for the same price tag.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 11:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.