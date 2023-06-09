World's most expensive diamond & ruby sold in Sotheby's auction

World's most expensive diamond & ruby each sell at Sotheby's auction

NEW YORK -- The world's most expensive diamond and ruby have been sold in the same auction -- a first in auction history.

A 55-carat ruby sold for nearly $35 million at Sotheby's Magnificent Jewels Auction.

Shortly after, the most vivid pink diamond, known as the Eternal Pink, also sold at the auction.

The nearly 11-carat diamond sold for the same price tag.