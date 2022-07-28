Police: Sonia Loja strangled her 3 children in their Danbury home before her own death by suicide

New details released in death of Conn. mother and children

New details released in death of Conn. mother and children

DANBURY, Conn. -- A Connecticut woman strangled her three children before hanging herself at their home in Danbury, according to a preliminary investigation by police.

Police were conducting a wellness check at the home on Whaley Street when officers discovered the bodies on Wednesday night, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday.

Crime scene tape surrounded what neighbors thought was a happy home.

"Everyday those kids were outside, but she was always with them. It's unbelievable. They were happy, those kids. If anybody was walking by, they would say hi," said Erna Grenier, a neighbor.

Police said they received a call at around 6:15 p.m. from someone who sounded upset and asked officers to check on the residents.

"When officers arrived, they found three deceased juveniles inside the home and they found a deceased female in the backyard at the residence," said Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour. "The person who called was a male who sounded distraught and was crying."

Police said it appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Investigators confirmed the identities of the children as 5-year-old Jonael Panjon, 10-year-old Joselyn Panjon and 12-year-old Junior Panjon. Their mother was identified as Sonia Loja, 36.

"We do ask that you respect the privacy of the family and the residents around the home at this time," Ridenhour said.

Two other adults live at the house but were not there when officers arrived, police said.

According to neighbors, the house was well-kept and there were no signs of anything suspicious.

"Didn't hear anything, no yelling. Never heard yelling or anything over there," Grenier said. "It's sad. Why do people have to involve kids?"

"I am sorry to hear about this and I pray for the rest of the family," said Atkin Guishard, another neighbor.

Police said they were not looking for suspects and there was no danger to the community.