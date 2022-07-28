Some Chelsea residents say drug use in the area is completely out of control, and they're hiring private security

NEW YORK - Some people living in Chelsea say drug use on their streets is so bad they're in the process of hiring private security.

The residents say it's happening out in the open at all hours, and it's leading to more crimes.

They tell CBS2's Lisa Rozner their cries for help to the city are going unanswered.

A photo taken this week shows drug paraphernalia as a prominent part of the litter on 22nd Street and Ninth Avenue.

Images and videos shared with CBS2, including this past Sunday, show people trespassing residential properties on West 20th and 21st Streets between Eighth and Ninth Avenues to do drugs.

Sadly, police say they arrested someone with a substance abuse problem who caused bruises to 84-year-old Merle Lister-Levine, snatching her bag on Eighth Avenue the afternoon of July 5, causing her to fall.

"I had my walker... the bag usually is tied here. He took the bag. I panicked," she said. "When I go, I'm terrified now."

Some residents and business owners Rozner spoke with say since the pandemic they've become terrified too, and in the heart of the alleged activity is PS 11, an elementary school.

"I personally have witnessed someone masturbating under the scaffolding right around when kids let out. It's horrible," said Anthony Chan. "One person was wielding two metal pipes... someone was actively at a crack pipe, smoking a white substance."

"I lived here all my life. I live on the avenue. I can see after 11, 12 o'clock, this is a freaking three ring circus," said Chelsea resident Janice Alvarez.

NYPD stats show crime complaints in the 10th precinct are up 38% year-to-date from 2021. Grand larceny has increased 50 percent, but narcotics arrests are up 36%.

The commanding officer of the 10th precinct says just Wednesday two people were arrested while using drugs in the open, near scaffolding sites.

"Crystal meth is a big issue in this area," said 10th Precinct Commanding Officer Robert Gault. "Some of the challenges that we're dealing with is, for example, today a recidivist, a narcotics recidivist, was arrested. And the way a lot of the laws are set up is this individual was in and out of the station house in a period of a couple of hours."

"These people come in here, or a lot of stores, sell drugs," said Joe's Pizza manager Mohammed Semey. "One year ago, these people break my window... some people come and stay here, steal soda.

One business owner didn't want to be identified.

"Sometimes I have to lock the door, and when customers come they knock on the door, because I'm scared," the business owner said.

Gault says he feels the frustration and calls it a crisis. So does City Council member Erik Bottcher.

"What have you been trying to do?" Rozner asked.

"The city of New York is failing our most vulnerable New Yorkers," Bottcher said. "The outreach workers are out on the street but there's not nearly enough of them."

Rozner asked the Department of Social Services how often social workers have been sent to the area, and when was the last time. A city spokesperson did not get back to Rozner by her deadline.

"It's dangerous and I feel like in order for anything to get done something very tragic is going to have to happen," one area resident said.

Some say there is sometimes the presence of police vehicles, but rarely foot patrols.

Another resident says his building is investing in larger fencing with sharp edges at the top to prevent people from using the property as a bathroom - and break-ins.

"The fact we have to provide security means the system is broken," said Chelsea resident Vivek Batra. "I'm a grown man, and I walk around with pepper spray around here."

Gault says overnight Saturday, a special operation of foot patrols will address quality of life issues.