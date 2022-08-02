9/11 families reflect on killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri, say they want Saudi government held accountable as well

NEW YORK -- One of the masterminds behind the 9/11 terror attacks was killed by a U.S. drone strike last weekend in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, CBS2's Jessica Moore spoke with families who lost loved ones in the attack on New York City nearly 21 years ago.

They are strangers bonded by common grief. One lost a husband, another a father, and another his brother on 9/11.

On Monday, the U.S. announced the architect of the attack, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was killed in Kabul by two Hellfire missiles.

"No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out," President Joe Biden said.

Families of the victims call it a small victory, including Terry Strada, who lost her husband, and Dennis McGinley, who lost his brother.

"I feel good that this evil person is no longer here, and that he can no longer, you know, continue promoting death to Americans," Strada said.

"Well look, it's always a great day for America and 9/11 families when a terrorist leader or al-Qaida leader is killed, but it's not the justice that we're looking for," McGinley added.

In September, President Biden declassified hundreds of FBI documents, investigating a connection between 9/11 and the Saudi government. The agency ultimately said it did not have enough evidence to prove the Saudi government was directly involved with planning the attacks.

The families disagree.

"These declassified FBI documents state that if it wasn't for the Saudi government agency officials' assistance, there were zero percent chance of 9/11 happening," McGinley said.

"We need to hold the Kingdom accountable. They need to come clean," Strada added.

The Saudi government has denied all allegations of complicity.

The families say they will fight for the rest of their lives for what they call true justice for those killed on 9/11.