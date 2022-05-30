Somber tribute marks 20 years since end of recovery operations at Ground Zero

Somber ceremony marks 20 years since end of recovery operations at Ground Zero

NEW YORK - A somber tribute was held Monday morning at the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan.

Survivors, lawmakers and loved ones gathered to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the formal end of recovery operations at Ground Zero.

Flowers were laid in memory of those who showed up and sacrificed to help in the relief and recovery mission that followed the 9/11 attack.