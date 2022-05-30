Watch CBS News
Somber tribute marks 20 years since end of recovery operations at Ground Zero

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A somber tribute was held Monday morning at the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan. 

Survivors, lawmakers and loved ones gathered to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the formal end of recovery operations at Ground Zero. 

Flowers were laid in memory of those who showed up and sacrificed to help in the relief and recovery mission that followed the 9/11 attack. 

First published on May 30, 2022 / 1:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

