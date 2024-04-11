Meet the New York City couple who got engaged during total solar eclipse

This NYC man proposed during the total solar eclipse. Watch the video.

NEW YORK -- Monday's total eclipse was undoubtedly an unforgettable sight for those who witnessed it, but for one New York City couple, it truly was the moment of a lifetime.

CBS New York's Kristie Keleshian spoke to a couple who got engaged on a special flight along the eclipse route.

Love was definitely in the air at 30,000 feet during the view of a lifetime. Emotions got to Neil Albstein as he popped the question to his love, Michele Rosenblatt, mid-flight, saying, "One once in a lifetime experience deserves another. Michele, will you marry me?"

"Not at all what I had originally planned," Albstein told Keleshian.

It took Albstein about two months to plan it all out -- making sure only Delta Airlines, some local newspapers and his mom knew about his proposal during their special flight from Austin to Detroit along the total eclipse route on Monday.

"I was so nervous, and I was crying, and like happy and shaking, and now I get to be with my best friend," Rosenblatt said.

The New York lawyers living in Murray Hill have been dating for a year and a half. Living such a low-profile life, they didn't expect the video of their engagement, taken by Albstein's mom, to get so much attention online.

"Just to see us go viral is just something crazy," Rosenblatt said.

"I don't even think we're Facebook friends," Albstein said.

"No, we're not," Rosenblatt said.

"We don't go on social media ever," Albstein said.

After everyone saw the eclipse, Albstein gave the cue and all eyes were on him. The added pressure made him nervous, but he knew the answer he'd get.

"You didn't think there was a chance she'd say no?" Keleshian asked.

"No, no chance," Albstein said.

"I can't wait to say 'I do,'" Rosenblatt said.

While it's too early to get into wedding plans, the couple does know for sure that their wedding song will be "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler and that Moon Pies will be served.