Watch CBS News
Crime

Caught on camera: Man steals 82-year-old's cellphone in SoHo

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Caught on camera: Man steals 82-year-old's cellphone in SoHo
Caught on camera: Man steals 82-year-old's cellphone in SoHo 00:49
Surveillance photo shows a man with a bicycle standing in front of an 82-year-old sitting on the front stoop of a building.
Police are trying to find the man who stole an 82-year-old's cellphone right out of his hands in SoHo. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find the man who stole an 82-year-old's cellphone right out of his hands in SoHo.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday near Prince Street and Thompson Street.

Video shows the 82-year-old sitting on the stoop of a building, looking at his cellphone, when a man pushing a bicycle approaches him and appears to speak to him.

Moments later, the man grabs the 82-year-old's cellphone out of his hand, then gets on his bike and rides away.

Police say the victim was not injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 5:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.