Caught on camera: Man steals 82-year-old's cellphone in SoHo

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find the man who stole an 82-year-old's cellphone right out of his hands in SoHo.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday near Prince Street and Thompson Street.

Video shows the 82-year-old sitting on the stoop of a building, looking at his cellphone, when a man pushing a bicycle approaches him and appears to speak to him.

Moments later, the man grabs the 82-year-old's cellphone out of his hand, then gets on his bike and rides away.

Police say the victim was not injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.