What New Yorkers should do after the recent Social Security number data breach

What New Yorkers need to know after massive National Public Data breach

NEW YORK - We're expecting to learn more Wednesday about a massive data breach that involved billions of personal data records being leaked.

Rep. Ritchie Torres is hosting a conference Wednesday morning to talk about the nature of the breach and what New Yorkers need to know to protect themselves moving forward. He's expected to discuss how the breach has impacted himself personally, among other things.

Back in April, a group of hackers reportedly stole over 2.9 billion records from a background check company called National Public Data.

"The information that was suspected of being breached contained name, email address, phone number, social security number, and mailing address(es)," NPD said. "We cooperated with law enforcement and governmental investigators and conducted a review of the potentially affected records and will try to notify you if there are further significant developments applicable to you."

A leaked version of the stolen NPD data was reportedly posted on a free hacking forum.

Following the breach, a class action lawsuit was filed against the company.

What you can do if you've been impacted

NPD says people have been impacted by the breach should:

Monitor their financial accounts for unauthorized activity

Contact Equifax, Experian and TransUnion credit reporting agencies to obtain a free credit report at 877.322.8228 or by clicking here

Place a free fraud alert on your credit file, which means creditors will contact you before any new accounts are opened in your name, or changes are made to your existing accounts. You can reach Equifax at 800.685.1111, Experian at 888.397.3742 and TransUnion at 888.909.8872

Review your free credit report for accounts and inquiries that you don't recognize, which may be signs of identity theft

In the event of identity theft, contact the FTC.

You may consider a free credit freeze, which would make potential creditors can't get your credit report, making opening new accounts in your name less likely to be able to opened. You can temporarily lift or remove any such freeze.