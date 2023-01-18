Smoke shop worker shot on the job in Hell's Kitchen

NEW YORK - A smoke shop worker was shot overnight in Hell's Kitchen.

Police are searching for at least five people who fled the scene.

The shooting happened just after midnight at 49th Street and 9th Avenue.

Police said the 32-year-old employee was shot after asking a group of people to leave the business because they were causing problems. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

It's unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside of the store.

Police said nothing was stolen.

Investigators are still working to identify the suspects and what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.