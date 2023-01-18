Watch CBS News
Crime

Smoke shop worker shot on the job in Hell's Kitchen

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

Smoke shop worker shot in Hell's Kitchen
Smoke shop worker shot in Hell's Kitchen 01:30

NEW YORK - A smoke shop worker was shot overnight in Hell's Kitchen.

Police are searching for at least five people who fled the scene. 

The shooting happened just after midnight at 49th Street and 9th Avenue.

Police said the 32-year-old employee was shot after asking a group of people to leave the business because they were causing problems. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. 

It's unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside of the store. 

Police said nothing was stolen. 

Investigators are still working to identify the suspects and what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

Elijah Westbrook
elijah-westbrook-small-2021.png

Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 6:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.