NYPD: 2 wanted after smoke shop clerk shot in Williamsburg

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two people after a gunman shot and injured a store clerk in Brooklyn.

A 28-year-old man working at the smoke shop on Scholes Street in Williamsburg was shot in the hand during an attempted robbery at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The clerk was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

Nothing was taken from the store, according to police.

