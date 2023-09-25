Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD: 2 wanted after smoke shop clerk shot in Williamsburg

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: 2 wanted after smoke shop clerk shot in Brooklyn
NYPD: 2 wanted after smoke shop clerk shot in Brooklyn 00:16

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two people after a gunman shot and injured a store clerk in Brooklyn

A 28-year-old man working at the smoke shop on Scholes Street in Williamsburg was shot in the hand during an attempted robbery at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. 

The clerk was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition. 

Nothing was taken from the store, according to police. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 12:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.