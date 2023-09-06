Smashing lanternflies and smashing myths: Study finds they may not be as harmful as once thought

What spotted lanternflies are really after What spotted lanternflies are really after 03:52

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Have you done any lanternfly smashing lately?

I'm sure you have noticed - there's plenty of opportunity.

The state continues to say to smash 'em so they don't harm vegetation, but a recent study from Penn State found they may not cause as much harm as once thought.

While they are certainly pests, we have been told they can damage our gardens or our trees, but really, that might not be the case.

"There are only a few different hosts that it stays on for months and months, which is what it takes to really cause severe damage," said Dr. Kelli Hoover, a professor of entomology at Penn State.

A quick visit to your yard won't do it, but Dr. Hoover said certain plants are in the lanternfly's crosshairs.

"We already know they can kill grapevines," she said.

This has vineyards across western Pennsylvania worried and treating repeatedly because a single treatment does not keep them away.

"The other is tree of heaven, which is an invasive plant," she continued.

So, Dr. Hoover said no great loss there, it's a nuisance killing a nuisance, but as for your trees, keep an eye out.

"This insect moves so often that it's unlikely unless you have young saplings - we've seen a few young, black walnut trees, and a few maples that have been killed, but for the most part, they don't stay long enough to cause enough damage," Dr. Hoover said.

Your well-established trees will be fine, it's the young saplings that could be harmed.

Penn State learned all this with the four years of controlled study where lanternflies were trapped with trees and couldn't move on, although they wanted to.

Under normal circumstances, your healthy trees should be fine, according to Dr. Hoover, even if you get a large infestation on your maples, they will only be there for maybe a month.

She added that isn't long enough to do long-term damage and the tree should recover.

Finally, when asked if you should still be spraying, Dr. Hoover said unless you're trying to protect your grapes or young seedling trees, you don't really have to bother. Eventually, they'll be moving on, traveling up to nine miles, to find something else they like to eat.

Also, if you're looking to smash some spotted lanternflies, a word of advice, do it from the front because they can't jump backwards, only forwards!