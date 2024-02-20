Watch CBS News
Small plane lands on Southern State Parkway on Long Island

BABYLON, N.Y. -- New York State Police said a small plane landed on the Southern State Parkway late Tuesday morning.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, although authorities say two people are being evaluated. 

It happened at around 11:45 a.m. Video from the scene shows the plane, a Piper which typically seats four people, suffered some damage to a wing. 

The road in the area was closed and there are several emergency crews on the scene.

The incident has caused some major traffic issues in the area.

