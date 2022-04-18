Small plane goes off runway in Essex County, N.J., but no injuries reported
FAIRFIELD, N.J. -- A private plane made a hard landing in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.
Thankfully, all three people on board were able to walk away without injuries.
It happened at the Essex County Airport in Fairfield. The twin-engine jet went down in a grassy area off a runway, ending up in a drainage brook.
Police said it appears strong crosswinds complicated the landing.
