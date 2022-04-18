Watch CBS News

Small plane goes off runway in Essex County, N.J., but no injuries reported

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

FAIRFIELD, N.J. -- A private plane made a hard landing in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

Thankfully, all three people on board were able to walk away without injuries.

It happened at the Essex County Airport in Fairfield. The twin-engine jet went down in a grassy area off a runway, ending up in a drainage brook.

Police said it appears strong crosswinds complicated the landing.

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

April 17, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

