Small plane from Westchester crashes into power lines in Maryland

NEW YORK -- Two people were rescued early Monday morning after their small plan slammed into power lines in Maryland.

The plane took off from Westchester County Airport in White Plains before crashing just before 6 p.m. Sunday in Gaithersburg. The pilot, 65, and his passenger, 66, suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive.

The plane was dangling hundreds of feet in the air in a power line tower. The accident caused widespread outages across Montgomery County.

Update / small Plane crash into power lines in Gaithersburg area, plane, 2 occupants on plane are OK, plane was headed towards (landing) Montgomery Airpark, Airpark is now closed to air traffic @MontgomeryCoMD https://t.co/VkITa378jC pic.twitter.com/UMYbeSJt9l — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 28, 2022

"We have to reconnect some power lines, which will probably take a few days I would imagine. There was some damage there to the tower that will take a couple of days if not a couple of weeks, and of course we have to get the plane down," said Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Crews were unable to rescue the pilot and passenger until the plane was secured and they were sure power was cut off to the tower.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.