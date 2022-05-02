Watch CBS News

Small plane crashes at Ocean County Airport

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Small plane crashes at Ocean County, N.J. airport 00:24

BAYVILLE, N.J. -- A small plane crashed at Ocean County Airport on Sunday evening.

As first reported by The Lakewood Scoop, the single-engine Cessna went down at around 6 p.m. at the county airport in Bayville.

CBS2 has learned there were two people were on board, but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

The plane departed earlier from Old Bridge Airport in Englishtown.

Federal investigators are now looking into the cause. 

First published on May 1, 2022 / 9:31 PM

