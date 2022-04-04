Small plane crashes on South Main Street in Manville, N.J.

MANVILLE, N.J. -- A small plane crashed Monday in Somerset County, New Jersey.

According to the FAA, a single-engine Mooney M20M crashed around 1 p.m. on South Main Street in Manville.

There was no immediate word on the number of people on board, or of any injuries.

The crash took place right next to Central Jersey Regional Airport.

Video from the scene showed the small plane in the front yard of a home.

Chopper 2 is checking out a report of a small plane down in Manville, New Jersey.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board say they're investigating.

Firefighters were on the scene, along with other emergency responders. Workers with PSE&G are working on power issues in the area related to the crash.

According to FlightAware, the plane originated Monday morning in Greensboro, N.C. and was scheduled to land at Central Jersey Regional Airport.

