Two hospitalized after small plane crashes in Danbury, Connecticut

By CBS New York Team

DANBURY, Conn. -- Two people are expected to be OK after a small plane they were in crashed Monday evening in Danbury, Connecticut

The plane hit a garage and shed at a home on Southern Boulevard just before 6 p.m., according to the FAA

We're told the passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries. 

No one in the house was hurt. 

First published on April 10, 2023 / 11:39 PM

