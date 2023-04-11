Two hospitalized after small plane crashes in Danbury, Connecticut
DANBURY, Conn. -- Two people are expected to be OK after a small plane they were in crashed Monday evening in Danbury, Connecticut.
The plane hit a garage and shed at a home on Southern Boulevard just before 6 p.m., according to the FAA.
We're told the passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.
No one in the house was hurt.
