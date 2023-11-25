Holiday shopping season kickoff continues across Tri-State Area with Small Business Saturday

NEW YORK -- The holiday shopping season continued in the Tri-State Area with Small Business Saturday.

A winter wonderland pop-up market was held in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Visitors were able to take a stroll and see all of the foods showcased by crafters, creatives and local merchants.

Small business owners say they're hoping for a big boost in sales as they continue to rebound from the pandemic.

"The big businesses never had to shut down. They stayed open through the whole pandemic and they made massive amounts of money, where most small businesses failed ... To still be above water, to still be able to say 'Black by Design' is still here, is a monumental feat to say the least," Black by Design owner Dineta Gilmore said.

The festive day also included a performance by the Brooklyn United Marching Band.

Locally owned businesses in Harlem also held Small Business Saturday events. From independent grocery stores to book stores, businesses were hoping to see a boost in sales.

"Let's face it, the way the economy is today, people are being very frugal on how they're spending their money, which is affecting especially small business because we can't compete with the big box stores," store manager Nicholas Palumbo said.

Small Business Saturday first started in 2010.