Experts: Slowing the climate crisis starts at home

NEW YORK -- Protecting our planet may sound daunting, but changing the course of the climate crisis starts in your own home.

Keeping out air from outdoors is key, using energy-efficient windows and doors that are properly sealed. Weatherizing your home in various ways can earn you tax credits.

To reduce your energy use inside, switching to LED lightbulbs saves as much as, if not more than, turning them off when not in use. Also, program your thermostat to a cooler temperature when you leave the house. For appliances, look for the Energy Star-certified logo when looking to replace.

Coastal Preservation Network president Kathryn Cervino consciously conserves daily. She collects compost from around her College Point community in Queens.

The city's compost pickup program in Queens is currently paused for winter break until March, but Cervino says you can still participate.

"Thankfully, we still have 200 food drop-off sites in the city," Cervino said. "It's really so convenient for people because they can just bring their food scraps."

"Food waste comprises a third of the waste we put into our landfills in New York City," Cervino continued, "and if we all just recycled our food scraps, we could bring them to have a new use, a new life and not clog the landfills."

You, too, can make living green your routine. Small steps make a big difference.

For more information on NYC composting, click here.

For more information on tax credits for weatherizing your home, click here.

