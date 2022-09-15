Sloth Encounters business on Long Island ticketed for possession of wild animals, other alleged violations

ISLIP, N.Y. -- The Long Island business Sloth Encounters has been ticketed for possession of wild animals and other alleged violations.

The Islip business charges $50 per half hour to hold, feed and pet sloths.

In Suffolk County District Court on Wednesday, attorneys for the business pleaded not guilty, saying the animals are treated well and the venue has proper permits.

But animal activists say the sloths should be in sanctuaries and not used for photo ops.

"These are solitary, sensitive, nocturnal animals who should be sleeping when they're being exploited and harassed during daylight hours," said John De Leonardo, with Humane Long Island.

A Supreme Court judge will hear arguments Thursday for a temporary restraining order.

By phone, the owner told CBS2 he has thousands of visitors who love the sloths, adding the animals were born in captivity and are happy and healthy.