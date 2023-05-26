"Sky Bloom," an immersive floral experience, comes to the Edge at Hudson Yards

NEW YORK -- Popular Manhattan observation deck the Edge has gotten a floral facelift.

A new, immersive experience called "Sky Bloom" is now open on the 100th floor of Hudson Yards. The flowers are a mix of real and artificial--draped over floor mirrors to create the illusion of walking in a flower field.

"The architecture is quite, very, very modern, very clean, and this gives a little bit of liveliness, color, feeling of somewhere still connected to flowers," Maren Woehe, who was visiting Hudson Yards from France, said.

Lindsay Cayne

NYC-based company Ivy Joy Floral Arts created the display.

"I watch the children enjoying it immensely, and I think connected, paired with the mirrors on the floor, it's quite a nice impression you get," Woehe said.

"We took a bunch of our students here on a field trip from our high school in Montreal," Mary Vanhorne, who was visiting from Canada, said. "Feels like spring and summer, it's beautiful. . . I think it really adds something. It's really pretty, you walk in, and it's very impressive and you kind of feel like you're in the middle of a beautiful garden on top of New York City, so it's lovely."

Visitors enjoy the new floral experience Lindsay Cayne

Sky Bloom runs through September 4th. All ages are welcome every day of the week. There will be changing arrangements throughout the summer showcasing garden roses, poppies, lavender, hydrangea and wisteria.

For more information, CLICK HERE.